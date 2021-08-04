Javier Báez Shows He's Still ‘El Mago' With Incredible Slide vs. Marlins

Javier Báez might not be playing for the Chicago Cubs any more, but he’s still got plenty of tricks up his sleeve, as he went full “El Mago” for the New York Mets during a game against the Miami Marlins.

Báez, acquired by the Mets just before last week’s MLB trade deadline, was on third base when Tomás Nido hit a ground ball to Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Aguilar threw the ball home, and the throw looked like it was going to be enough to get Báez out by a mile.

“El Mago” had other ideas:

JAVY BAEZ SLIDE MAGIC 🎩 pic.twitter.com/IfzvzoKyy6 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 4, 2021

Báez pulled off one of his trademark moves, faking a slide with his left hand and hitting the plate with his right hand, scoring the run and helping the Mets to an early lead.

Since being acquired by New York, Báez has gone 2-for-15 with two runs scored and a home run, along with four strikeouts.