It's Official: A Cubs-White Sox World Series Would be Played at Neutral Site in 2020

Fans dreaming of a World Series matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox could potentially get their wish this year, but the games would be played nearly 1,000 miles from the Windy City.

Under a new plan announced by Major League Baseball this week, the World Series will be contested at a neutral site in 2020, with Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, selected as the site for the Fall Classic.

The series will mark the first time since 1944 that the World Series has been played in the same stadium, as the St. Louis Browns and St. Louis Cardinals played their series at Sportsman’s Park.

For the Cubs and White Sox to reach the Fall Classic, they’ll have to travel unique roads this year. The first round of the postseason, the Wild Card round, will feature best-of-three series, and will be played in the home ballparks of the top four seeds in each league.

From there, the teams will head into different neutral sites, with the American League Division Series taking place in San Diego and Los Angeles, while the National League Division Series will be contested in Arlington and Houston.

After the ALCS in San Diego and the NLCS in Arlington, the World Series will be contested in Arlington, according to the league.

If the Cubs and White Sox both manage to make it to the Fall Classic, it would mark only the second time in history that the teams have faced off in the World Series. The last time it occurred was way back in 1906, when the White Sox triumphed over the Cubs.

The Cubs got a nice consolation prize however, winning the World Series in 1907 and 1908.