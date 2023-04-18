Ian Happ reveals where he thought he'd be traded last year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs All-Star outfielder Ian Happ appeared on baseball podcast Foul Territory this week and candidly discussed the trade rumors that swirled around him leading up to the 2022 trade deadline.

Happ, who had one season of team control at the time of last year's deadline, was widely expected to be moved by the rebuilding Cubs to a contender in need of an outfield bat.

Instead, Happ stayed put, and just last week inked a three-year, $61 million extension to remain on the North Side of Chicago.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Happ was asked by former teammate Jason Kipnis how close he was to being traded last year, while also asking where the possible trade destinations were.

"New York was a real opportunity, probably Atlanta, probably Toronto ..."@ihapp_1 told @TheJK_Kid he isn't sure how close he was to being traded, but he's glad it didn't happen. #FTLive ▶️ https://t.co/AlTKzdOFYu pic.twitter.com/TP1U9UMvId — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 18, 2023

The Cubs outfielder brought up New York, Atlanta, Toronto and San Diego as potential trade destinations for him, while mentioning the Padres' acquisition of Juan Soto as evidence of their presence in the outfield trade market.

"I don't know how close it got, but I definitely felt like I wasn't going to be in Chicago," Happ said.

Happ added that it was difficult for him to play games leading up to the deadline at Wrigley, fully anticipating that he would be traded.

Despite the preparations the All-Star made to play elsewhere, he told Kipnis he's "pretty pumped it didn't happen."

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.