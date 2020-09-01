Ian Happ Makes History With Lead-Off Home Run vs. Pirates

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ continued his slugging ways on Tuesday with a lead-off home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but in addition to giving the Cubs an early lead in their game, it also cemented his status in the team’s record books.

Happ, a first round pick of the Cubs in the 2015 MLB Draft, hit his 60th career home run in the first inning of the contest, and in doing so, he set a new team record.

According to Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper, the home run by Happ sets a new Cubs record for most career home runs by a switch hitter, eclipsing the 59 that Augie Galan hit during his Cubs career:

Ian Happ is the Cubs' career leader in HRs by a switch-hitter. Just passed Augie Galan with #60. — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) September 1, 2020

Galan played eight seasons with the Cubs during the 1930’s and 1940’s, with 59 home runs and 435 RBI’s in 903 career games with the North Siders.

Happ accomplished the feat in significantly fewer games, as Tuesday’s game was his 350th career game with the Cubs. It took him just over 1,000 at-bats, as it was career at-bat number 1,001 that allowed him to make history.

After tonight’s game, the Cubs have two more games against the Pirates, then head back to Wrigley Field for a five-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals beginning on Friday.