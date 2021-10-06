How to Watch: Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, and they will take on the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series beginning Thursday afternoon.

The White Sox, winners of the American League Central Division, will look to prevent the Astros from getting to the ALCS for the fifth consecutive season.

The American League Division and Championship Series will air on FS1, with the World Series airing on Fox. Here is all the information you need to watch the series unfold.

Game Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, 3:07 p.m., FS1

Game 2: Friday, 1:07 p.m., MLB Network

Game 3: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., FS1

Game 4: Monday, TBD, FS1

Game 5: Wednesday, TBD, FS1

Pre-and-Post Game Shows

For White Sox fans looking for all of the best local coverage of their team, NBC Sports Chicago has you covered.

The station will carry pre-and-post game shows for each White Sox playoff game, starting with the Game 1 pregame show at 2:30 p.m.

Chuck Garfien and the crew will give you all the latest news and insights about the White Sox as they aim to win their fourth World Series championship in team history.

The show will be available on NBC Sports Chicago, as well as via streaming on the NBC Sports app and the MyTeams app, both of which are available in the Apple app store and on Google Play.