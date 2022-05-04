Hear a Loud Noise Over Chicago's North Side? Here's What Caused It

Residents on Chicago’s North Side were treated to a spectacle of sight and sound on Wednesday night as a loud boom was heard in the area.

No, it was not the sound of José Abreu hitting a first inning home run off of Kyle Hendricks, but instead it was a pair of fighter jets flying over Wrigley Field ahead of a game between the Cubs and White Sox:

Needless to say, many residents had strong reactions to the weekday flyover:

There is quite literally never a dull moment living in Wrigleyville, apparently. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) May 4, 2022

did a ... fighter jet just fly wrigleyville????? — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) May 4, 2022

why did it just sound like a fighter jet strafed my building what in the world is going on in — becca (@itsbeccanow) May 4, 2022

Definitely just heard and saw two fighter jets fly by #Uptown #Chicago. — Julio Cesar Villalta III (@Jcvillalta03) May 4, 2022

why did a fighter jet just zoom over the north side — Bears Insider Peter Francis Gainesi (@petegaines) May 4, 2022

Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner also created some noise with a home run in the second inning to give the North Siders back the lead in the game.