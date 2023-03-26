Hayden Wesneski earns spot in Cubs' rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the biggest competitions on the Chicago Cubs’ spring training roster has reached its conclusion, as Hayden Wesneski has claimed the fifth and final spot in the team’s rotation.

Cubs manager David Ross made the news official during a Saturday press conference as the team puts the finishing touches on its 26-man roster.

“He knows that this is just the start of something much bigger,” Ross told media, including Marquee Sports Network.

Wesneski was one of three pitchers involved in a competition for the spot, besting Javier Assad and Adrian Sampson. Assad is still on the team’s roster, while Sampson was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Wesneski posted a 3-1 record and a 2.12 ERA in five starts this spring, with a team-high 22 strikeouts in 17 innings of work. He allowed a batting average against of .203.

He will join a Cubs’ rotation that already includes Justin Steele, Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon and Marcus Stroman.

Kyle Hendricks could rejoin the rotation early in the season as he continues to rehab a shoulder injury that ended his season last July.

