Former White Sox Manager Ozzie Guillen Calls Out Team: ‘I Don't See the Fight'

Ozzie Guillén is not impressed with his former team's performance on the field.

But outside of performance, he's struggling to find the energy and enthusiasm the boastful White Sox are used to displaying during games.

"I don't see the fight, man," Guillén said in NBC Sports Chicago's post-game show. "I don't see any excitement. During the game and right after they showed the, you know, the panel, the camera during the game. I don't know if they wanna be there. They're not having fun at all."

After an embarrassing outing from the White Sox, highlighted by starting pitcher Lance Lynn giving up eight earned runs in four innings pitched, the Sox lost yet another AL Central game to the Cleveland Guardians.

The team is struggling to build momentum in games, especially on the offensive side. Their inconsistencies are visible through their runs, scoring four against the Guardians and then eight against the Tigers two games ago. That formula has become a head-scratching dilemma for the team this season.

While injury has been a frequent scapegoat to the questions posed behind the team's losing record, the team has nearly everyone back from the injured list outside of Yasmani Grandal, who plans to return after the all-star break.

The Sox are doing plenty of soul-searching as they sit 1.5 games back on the Guardians and 5.5 games behind the AL Central leading Minnesota Twins.

They take on a critical double-header against the Guardians on Tuesday.

