Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant, Rockies Agree to Massive Deal

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to massive deal

After years of trade rumors and possible contract extensions, former Cubs star Kris Bryant has landed his long-term deal.

The Rockies have agreed Bryant to a seven-year deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal is worth $182 million — an average annual value of $26 million.

Bryant, 30, spent his first seven seasons with the Cubs, debuting in 2015. He won NL Rookie of the Year and MVP in his first two seasons, famously helping the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.

The Cubs traded him to the Giants last July after years of trade rumors.

Bryant joining the Rockies is a full-circle moment of sorts. The Cubs drafted him second overall in 2013, but he thought he would be going to the Rockies, who held the third pick.

"I honestly felt like this was the spot I was going to be," Bryant told Gordon Wittenmyer during a Cubs trip to Denver in 2018, "just because before the draft, everybody was talking and doing their research, and everybody was saying the Cubs are going to pick a pitcher because that's what they needed at the time.

"And then they picked me, and it seemed like almost a letdown for some of the fans."

Bryant's new home ballpark is one of the most hitter-friendly in baseball.

"What a fun place it is to hit," Bryant added in his conversation to Wittenmyer. "Big outfield and mile-high city. The ball carries."

The Cubs honored Bryant when he returned for the first time as a visitor after the trade with the Giants last September.

The Cubs are scheduled to play the Rockies in Denver April 14-17.

"I played in Denver quite a bit in scout ball," Bryant told Wittenmyer. "Anytime I came here, I performed pretty well. This is probably one of my favorite cities to visit.

"I love coming here. The homers here would certainly fly better."

We'll certainly see a lot of those the next seven seasons.

