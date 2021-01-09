Former Cubs Slugger Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Reaches Deal With Nationals

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber has reportedly found a new home, inking a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals.

According to multiple reports, including from the Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Schwarber has come to an agreement on a deal with the 2019 World Series champions after the Cubs opted not to extend him a qualifying offer:

Outfielder Kyle Schwarber and the Washington Nationals are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN. First with the deal: @dougherty_jesse. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 9, 2021

The one-year pact will pay Schwarber $10 million, according to Passan’s report.

Schwarber, a first round pick of the Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft, hit 11 home runs and drove in 24 RBI’s last season for the North Siders, and the Cubs opted not to extend him a qualifying offer after the season, allowing him to hit unrestricted free agency.

The slugger had some remarkable moments during his time with the Cubs, including his prodigious home run in Game 4 of the 2015 NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals that landed on top of the right field video board at Wrigley Field.

Schwarber also made an incredible comeback from injury during the 2016 season, returning to the team after tearing his ACL early in the season. He ended up serving as the team’s designated hitter during the World Series, batting .412 with a pair of RBI’s and helping the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years.

The 2017 season wasn’t as kind to Schwarber, as he was briefly sent down to Triple-A Iowa at midseason. He bounced in and out of the lineup for the Cubs in the years following his breakthrough campaign, ultimately registering 121 home runs and 279 RBI’s in 551 career games with the Cubs.