Former Cubs President Theo Epstein Not Pursuing Mets Opening

As expected, Theo Epstein will not be joining the Mets front office.

The former Cubs president talked with Mets owner Steve Cohen about New York's president of baseball operations opening, according to reports, and it's not a job he's going to pursue.

News: Theo Epstein will not be coming to the Mets. A source familiar with situation tells me “Steve and Theo spoke. They had a good conversation and both agreed that this was not the right opportunity.” Story up soon. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 6, 2021

Epstein joining the Mets was always a long-shot scenario driven by the Mets and New York media. He planned to take at least a year off from front office duties after resigning as Cubs president last November.

Epstein joined MLB as a consultant to the commissioner's office regarding on-field matters, including pace of play, in January. In February, he joined Arctos Sports Partners, a private equity firm that buys minority ownership shares in professional sports teams.

Epstein has expressed interest in being part of an ownership group down the line.

"Being part of an ownership group is something that has always appealed to me, but it can seem so unattainable that I haven't been really realistic about it yet," Epstein said at his departing Cubs press conference last November.

"A lot of things would have to go right for that to happen. Usually for that type of thing to happen, you need access to a lot of capital. You need to have pretty good proximity to those types of transactions. You need to be able to single-handedly transform a baseball organization.

"Who knows, maybe I have plans for some of those things down the line, but a lot would have to go right for that to happen. But that would be a great role.”

For Epstein the #Mets were not the right fit now because: 1. He wants to be part of the solution as an advisor to MLB to gettng the on-field product more appealing. 2. He wants his next job to be where he puts a group together to buy a team and start from the ground floor. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 6, 2021

