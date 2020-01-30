Former Cubs Pitcher Pedro Strop Reportedly Signs With Reds

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly lost another former player to the Cincinnati Reds, as reliever Pedro Strop inked a one-year contract with the team Thursday.
Strop, who had pitched for the Cubs over the last seven seasons, agreed to a pact that will pay him $1.825 million for the 2020 season. Bonuses can raise that pay to approximately $3.5 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Hector Gomez, a reporter for Dominican-based publication Deportivo Z 101:
Earlier this week, former Cubs outfielder Nicholas Castellanos signed a free agent contract with the Reds, continuing a busy offseason for the Cubs’ divisional rival.
Strop, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the 2013 trade that also brought pitcher Jake Arrieta to the North Side, appeared in 411 games for the Cubs, registering a 21-24 record and a 2.90 ERA in those contests. He struck out 425 batters in 373 innings, and was a member of four playoff teams for the North Siders, including the club that won the 2016 World Series.
Chicago Baseball
The Cubs will welcome the Reds to Wrigley Field for the first time on May 29, the first game of a four-game set.