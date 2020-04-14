Former Cubs Manager, GM Jim Frey Dies at Age 88

Chicago Baseball
PHILADELPHIA, PA – CIRCA 1984: Manager Jim Frey #8 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice before a Major League Baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies circa 1984 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Frey managed the Cubs from 1984-86. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Cubs manager and general manager Jim Frey has passed away at the age of 88, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Frey, who led the Cubs to their first playoff appearance in nearly 40 years when the club won the National League East Division crown in 1984, later served as the team’s general manager, leading the squad back to the postseason in 1989.

“Jim took over a club that had not had a winning record since 1972 and immediately helped return the Cubs to postseason play, leading the team to the NL East title and first playoff appearance in 39 years,” the team said in a statement. “We join the baseball community in mourning Jim’s passing and send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Frey’s Cubs came within one victory of the World Series in 1984 before losing three straight games to the San Diego Padres. Frey served as manager through the 1986 season, and after a year in the team’s radio booth he signed on as the club’s general manager.

After helping the Cubs to another division title in 1989, Frey remained the team’s general manager through the conclusion of the 1991 season.

Frey also served as manager of the Kansas City Royals for two seasons in the 1980’s, leading the club to an American League pennant in 1980. That Royals squad would end up losing to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

