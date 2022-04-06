Former Cubs Catcher Victor Caratini Traded to Brewers

Former Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini is returning to the National League Central, as he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Caratini, who had been traded to the San Diego Padres as part of the Yu Darvish trade last spring, was acquired along with cash considerations in exchange for outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan.

According to reports, the Brewers are working to get Caratini to Chicago in time for Thursday’s opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Brewers made the move after back-up catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games after a positive drug test. MLB says that he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a drug that’s used to induce ovulation.

In his only season with the Padres, Caratini hit seven home runs and drove in 39 RBI’s. He batted .227 in 313 at-bats for the Padres.

Howell, a Chicago-native, had 12 home runs and 36 RBI’s in 258 at-bats for Wisconsin in Single-A last season. Sullivan spent last season in Triple-A Durham, with nine home runs and 35 RBI’s in 309 at-bats.