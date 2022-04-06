Forecast: Chicago White Sox Could Have Soggy, Frigid Opening Day in Detroit

The Chicago White Sox will open up their defense of their American League Central crown on Friday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, but Mother Nature could potentially cause some big concerns for the South Siders.

The White Sox, who are set to send Lucas Giolito to the mound for the season opener in the Motor City, will have to contend with cold conditions, with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees by first pitch, according to NBC 5’s Brant Miller.

What’s worse, winds coming out of the north at 10-to-15 miles per hour will likely push the wind chill toward the freezing mark, making for a cold day at the ballpark for visiting fans.

To make matters worse, rain and snow could potentially spoil the party. Forecasts around noon Central time have showers lingering in the area, and the cold temperatures could cause occasional snowflakes to mix in as well.

Fortunately for the White Sox and Tigers, weather will slowly start to clear as the weekend moves along, meaning that some baseball will still be played, even if temperatures remain on the cool side for the rest of the series.