Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Fun With Chants From Cubs Fans

As the San Diego Padres are in Chicago for their yearly trip to Wrigley Field, much of the attention surrounding the visitors has revolved around outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who recently played his first MLB game since 2021 upon return from a PED suspension.

Tatis emerged as a baseball sensation in 2019, finishing in the Top 3 in NL Rookie of the Year voting before following it up with two Top 5 MVP finishes.

After it was announced that Tatis would already miss time due to an injury sustained in a motorcycle accident, the outfielder received an 80-game PED suspension in August 2022, shortly before he was expected to return.

While Tatis got his first action of the season behind him during a four-game set in Arizona this past weekend, the young outfielder got to hear it from the fans in the Wrigley Field bleachers who let Tatis know that the reason for his suspension was not forgotten.

Although Tatis busted a move to the sounds of Cubs fans chanting "he's on steroids", the results on the field were not much for the Padres to dance to, as they fell 6-0 on Tuesday to the Cubs.

Heading into play on Wednesday night, Tatis is 4-for-22 with one home run thus far in 2023.

