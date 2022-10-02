Ex-White Sox Ozzie Guillen Says He ‘Knows Ballclub Better' Than Anyone

Guillen says he 'knows ballclub better' than anyone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amidst manager Tony La Russa's expected retirement, it begs the question -- who will manage the White Sox next?

A follow-up question to the manager spot could be -- would the Sox be willing to bring back someone who participated in the organization in the past?

The Sox already brought back a past Sox manager in Tony La Russa. Would they do it again with Ozzie Guillen?

According to Guillen, he's the best man for the job.

"Let me be cocky," Guillen said. "Nobody in baseball knows this ballclub better than Ozzie Guillen."

Guillen played for the White Sox for 13 years, garnering three All-Star selections and MLB's Rookie of the Year award in 1984.

As a manager, Guillen was with the Sox from 2004-11. He won manager of the year in 2005 when the White Sox won the championship. He holds a 678-617 record as manager of the Sox.

The ex-manager said he would listen if the Sox called him about the position. But, he's not going to sit around and wait for his alum to call him.

"I will respect the game. I will respect the organization," Guillen said. "But meanwhile, I'm fine where I am and do what I do."

