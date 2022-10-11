Ex-Cubs Reliever Scott Effross Needs Tommy John Surgery

Ex-Cub Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Scott Effross, the former Cubs reliever traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, needs Tommy John surgery, according to a report.

YES Network’s Jack Curry reported the news after Effross was a noticeable omission from the Yankees’ ALDS roster.

Scott Effross was excluded from the ALDS roster because he had an elbow issue and it’s been determined that he will need Tommy John surgery. Major loss for the Yankees, who viewed Effross as a linchpin reliever in this postseason and beyond. #effross https://t.co/emS4GMZgZd — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 11, 2022

It's a tough blow for Effross, who debuted late in 2021 after a long road to the big leagues that included converting to sidearm in the minors, and had a strong 2022.

The Cubs traded him to the Yankees at the deadline for Hayden Wesneski, an unexpected move that was viewed at the time as a win for both sides.

Effross is under club control through 2027 and has emerged as a reliable late-game reliever. He finished the season with a combined 2.54 ERA in 60 appearances, including a 2.13 ERA in 13 appearances with the Yankees.

Wesneski was nearing a big-league debut that ultimately came in September and pitched well in the Cubs rotation down the stretch.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer reflected on the trade at his end-of-season press conference Monday, before news of Effross' injury.

"We traded five years of a really good reliever there," Hoyer said. "They wanted a right-handed reliever they felt could get outs against their opponents who often times were very right-handed

"They knew Scott had great makeup, and he was pitching incredibly well for us. We were able to acquire a young pitcher who could provide more innings, be a starting pitcher for us."

