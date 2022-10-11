Ex-Cubs Reliever Scott Effross Needs Tommy John Surgery

Ex-Cub Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Scott Effross, the former Cubs reliever traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, needs Tommy John surgery, according to a report.
YES Network’s Jack Curry reported the news after Effross was a noticeable omission from the Yankees’ ALDS roster.
It's a tough blow for Effross, who debuted late in 2021 after a long road to the big leagues that included converting to sidearm in the minors, and had a strong 2022.
The Cubs traded him to the Yankees at the deadline for Hayden Wesneski, an unexpected move that was viewed at the time as a win for both sides.
Effross is under club control through 2027 and has emerged as a reliable late-game reliever. He finished the season with a combined 2.54 ERA in 60 appearances, including a 2.13 ERA in 13 appearances with the Yankees.
Wesneski was nearing a big-league debut that ultimately came in September and pitched well in the Cubs rotation down the stretch.
Cubs president Jed Hoyer reflected on the trade at his end-of-season press conference Monday, before news of Effross' injury.
"We traded five years of a really good reliever there," Hoyer said. "They wanted a right-handed reliever they felt could get outs against their opponents who often times were very right-handed
"They knew Scott had great makeup, and he was pitching incredibly well for us. We were able to acquire a young pitcher who could provide more innings, be a starting pitcher for us."
