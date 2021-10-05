Ex-Cubs Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber Hit Home Runs in Wild Card

Rizzo follows Schwarber with HR in Wild Card Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The last time Kyle Schwarber and Anthony Rizzo hit home runs in the same postseason game, Schwarber's landed atop the right field video board at Wrigley Field as the Cubs finished their NLDS win over the Cardinals.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Six years later, they did it again, only wearing opposite uniforms Tuesday night in Boston,

Three innings after Schwarber took Gerrit Cole deep, Rizzo snuck a drive inside Fenway Park's Pesky Pole to get the Yankees on the board.

That was Rizzo's first postseason hit since the 2018 NL Wild Card Game, when his single in the eighth inning started a game-tying rally against the Rockies.

Terrence Gore pinch ran for him that game and scored the tying run on a Javy Báez double. The Cubs lost in 13 innings.

Rizzo went 0-for-8 in the Cubs' two-game sweep at the hands of the Marlins in the 2020 NL Wild Card round, his last playoff action with the Cubs before being traded to New York in July.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.