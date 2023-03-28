Everything Cubs Fans Need to Know Ahead of Opening Day at Wrigley Field

After a long winter, Opening Day of the 2023 baseball season is finally here, as the Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Thursday, March 30.

The Cubs will hope to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020, and they’ll roll out the red carpet for a group of new free agent signings as they hope to kick off their season with a bang.

Here’s everything you need to know about if you’re headed to the Friendly Confines.

What Time Does the Game Start?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Thursday’s game between the Cubs and Brewers is set to start at 1:20 p.m., with Marcus Stroman making the start for the North Siders.

The game will air on Marquee Sports Network and 670 the Score.

What is the Game Day Forecast?

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NBC 5 Storm Team predicts that the weather will be cloudy, with rain likely holding off until the game ends.

Winds are expected to blow out of the south (that’s out to left field for you, Cubs fans), and temperatures are expected to rise into the low-50s.

How Can I Display My Tickets?

Cubs tickets purchased through the team’s website can be downloaded to the MLB Ballpark app.

If fans want to receive special commemorative tickets for their visit, they can take advantage of a new MLB service that will print and mail ticket stubs. Those stubs cannot be used to gain entry into the stadium.

Is There New Food Available at Wrigley?

There are plenty of new options this season at Wrigley Field, including a Small Cheval location that will open in the bleachers.

More information can be found here.

Is Wrigley Field a Cashless Facility?

Yes, Wrigley Field is a cashless facility. Payments can be made via credit or debit card, or via mobile wallet apps.

Reverse ATMs are available for fans to convert cash to cards that can be used inside the ballpark.

What Time Do the Gates Open?

Gates open two hours prior to first pitch at 11:20 a.m. for Opening Day. Other games, the gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

What’s the Best Way to Get to Wrigley Field?

Parking at Wrigley Field: Free remote parking is available at 3900 N. Rockwell St. for night and weekend games, with a free shuttle service to and from Wrigley Field. More parking options and a map can be found here.

Public Transportation for Wrigley Field: The CTA runs extra trains and buses before and after Cubs games. Tickets for the train are $2.50, and $2.25 for the bus.

By train:

Red Line: CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.

CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field. Purple Line: During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station.

During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station. Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line southbound and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.

By bus:

#152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.

The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games. #80 Irving Park: The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park.

The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park. Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including: #8 Halsted,#22 Clark, #36 Broadway, #151 Sheridan

What Size Bags Can I Bring to the Park?

Only bags smaller than 16x16x8 inches in size can be brought inside, with exceptions for medical equipment and diaper bags.

Who Will Throw Out the First Pitch?

Other Pregame Activities

-The first 10,000 fans to enter the stadium will receive a commemorative Opening Day pin.

-A flyover by the U.S. Air Force 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled for the pregame festivities.

-Officer Kenyatta Gaines will sing “God Bless America,” and John Vincent will sing the national anthem.

-Cubs broadcaster Pat Hughes, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer, will throw out the first pitch, and will sing the seventh-inning stretch.