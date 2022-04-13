Eloy Jiménez Leaves White Sox Game With Ankle Soreness

Eloy Jiménez leaves game with ankle soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox lost one of their sluggers in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Mariners after outfield Eloy Jiménez left the game with left ankle soreness.

Jiménez took a foul ball off the ankle in the third inning, but stayed in the game until he was relieved for pinch-hitter Leury Garcia in the fifth.

X-rays on his ankle were negative, and he's undergoing further evaluation.

Jiménez had already made a huge mark on the game with a blast to tie the game in the second inning.

Eloy knocks it out of the stratosphere! pic.twitter.com/7g9cv9AjUk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 14, 2022

After taking the foul ball off his ankle, Jiménez remained in the game to play left field. He was pulled when his spot in the lineup came up again.

