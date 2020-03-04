Dylan Cease Fans Five as White Sox Down Brewers

Dylan Cease struck out five batters in four innings of work, and Luis Gonzalez drove in a pair of runs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 in Maryvale Wednesday.

Cease allowed one earned run in his outing, keeping his ERA at a sparkling 1.50 on the spring season.

Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Romine both drove in runs for the victorious White Sox in the game.

The White Sox got on the board in the third inning on a bunt single by Leury García. Luis Robert scored on a throwing error on the play by catcher Jacob Nottingham, giving the White Sox an early 1-0 lead.

Cease’s one big mistake of the afternoon came in the fourth inning, as he allowed a solo home run to Brewers designated hitter Keston Hiura, who homered to center field and tied the game at 1-1.

That score remained in place until the seventh inning when Vaughn drilled a single to center field, scoring García and putting the Sox ahead 2-1. Vaughn would later score on an RBI double by Gonazlez, putting the Sox ahead by a 4-1 margin.

A Romine triple in the eighth inning extended the lead for the White Sox, and that was all their bullpen needed as they worked five shutout innings in the triumph.

The White Sox will take on the Colorado Rockies Thursday afternoon at Camelback Ranch, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m.