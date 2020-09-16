Chicago Baseball

Wrigley Field

Drone Lands in Outfield at Wrigley Field, Causing Delay

babypolarbear

Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.

As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-center stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.

The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage center-field scoreboard.

Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs 25 mins ago

Cubs Beat Indians in Walk-Off Thriller at Wrigley Field

Cactus League 4 hours ago

Chicago White Sox Release 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wrigley FieldChicago Cubs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us