Drew Smyly Says Cubs Are ‘Nasty' After Series Win Vs. Dodgers

‘We’re nasty:’ Drew Smyly praises confident Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are brimming with confidence after their series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and pitcher Drew Smyly summed it up perfectly after his Sunday start.

Smyly, who has allowed a total of two earned runs and struck out 10 batters in his last two starts with the Cubs, said that the team is feeling extremely confident after their first series win in Los Angeles in nine seasons.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“We all believe in there. We’re nasty. We have a good team,” Smyly told reporters, including Marquee Sports Network, after Sunday’s win over the Dodgers. “We’ve got a lot of talented players, we’ve got a lot of young guys that are super-talented, and we have some old guys that have been around and done it for a long time, and everybody meshes together really good.”

The Dodgers came into the season as one of the favorites in the National League, and Smyly says that taking two-of-three from Los Angeles, and coming within one out of sweeping the series, shows just how serious the team is about competing this season.

“When you start knocking off some series wins against opponents like this, it takes it to another level,” he said.

The Cubs are largely succeeding on the strength of their pitching in the early going. They currently have the second-best ERA in the National League at 3.58. They’re holding opponents to a .222 batting average, best in the National League and fourth-best in the majors, and they have conceded 48 walks, good for ninth in the majors and third-best in the National League.

They’ve only allowed 12 homers, one off the National League lead.

Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman have gone 3-for-3 in quality starts and both have two wins, with 39 combined strikeouts in 37 innings.

Smyly is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA.

The Cubs faced questions as the season began about hitting, but they do have the fourth-best batting average in the majors at .274, and have the second-most stolen bases in the National League with 19.

Patrick Wisdom is among the league leaders in home runs with six on the young season, and Cody Bellinger has rebounded after a sluggish start in the opening series of the season, with three home runs and 10 RBI’s for the Cubs.

They’ll look to continue their strong play this week against the lowly Oakland Athletics, who are the owners of the league’s worst record at 3-13. First pitch for Monday’s game is set for 8:40 p.m.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.