Chicago Baseball

Chicago Cubs

Dream Job Alert? Chicago Cubs Looking for Wrigley Field Announcer

Attention Cubs fans: there's a new job opening at Wrigley Field and it could be a dream come true for one lucky person.

The Chicago Cubs are looking to hire a new public address announcer to be "the voice of the Chicago Cubs while in Wrigley Field."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"The Public Address Announcer is responsible for keeping fans, players and media informed with game information, as well as communicating various messaging to fans," the listing, which was posted this week, states. "This includes, but is not limited to, line-up and substitutions, sponsorship reads, ceremonies, wayfinding messages, safety messaging and scoring decisions."

Chicago Baseball

Eloy Jimenez 20 hours ago

White Sox Star Eloy Jiménez Leaves Spring Training Game With Apparent Injury

Anthony Rizzo Mar 12

Anthony Rizzo Wants to Bring Cubs Another World Series Title: ‘It's Coming'

Applicants must have strong vocal talent, excellent enunciation skills, reading skills, strong public speaking skills, a strong knowledge of baseball, flexible hours and more. They must also be available for all 81 regular season home games for the Cubs, along with any makeup games, tie breaker games, play-off games and certain non-game events.

See the full job listing here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago CubsWrigley Fieldcubs announcer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us