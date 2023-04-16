Dodgers, Cubs square off in series rubber match originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has gone 5-3 at home and 7-7 overall. The Dodgers are second in the majors with 26 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Chicago is 7-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Cubs have gone 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season, with four more meetings set for next week at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs won 8-2 on Friday thanks to a barrage of home runs, but the Dodgers took the second game 2-1 on a walk-off single in the ninth inning by David Peralta.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0)

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .000 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: day-to-day (illness), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

