Dexter Fowler Calls St. Louis Pizza ‘Best on Earth,' Sending Cubs Fans Into Social Media Frenzy

Even after signing with the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2016 season, outfielder Dexter Fowler still occupies a special place in the hearts of Chicago Cubs fans, but that loyalty could be tested after a social media post by the outfielder Wednesday.

Like many MLB stars, Fowler is resuming preparations for a shortened 2020 season, and is back in St. Louis to resume workouts with the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

In a tweet, Fowler says that it’s great to be back in town (which is understandable), but then he unloaded a food opinion that surely won’t endear him to his fans in Chicago:

Feels so good to be back in Saint Louis. I can taste baseball.....and the best pizza on earth.... — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) July 1, 2020

In calling St. Louis pizza “the best pizza on Earth,” Fowler sparked a wide-range of reactions, from conspiracy theories:

Your twitter has been hacked — Ted Gruber (@tedgruber) July 1, 2020

Blink twice if you are being held against your will 😉 — Justin Beyer (@jkb8888) July 1, 2020

To arguments over which city really does have the best pizza:

Best pizza belongs to Chicago — Thomas (@iguana15TTV) July 1, 2020

The real question is whether Fowler’s pizza take will impact his popularity in Chicago, or if his time with the Cubs, including his lead-off home run in Game 7 of the World Series, will be enough to soothe those whose civic pride was hurt by the tweet.