David Ross, Cubs Come Up With Hilarious Game to Pass Time During Brief Hiatus

With the Chicago Cubs forced into a brief pause on their season due to a coronavirus outbreak among St. Louis Cardinals players, manager David Ross found a creative and fun way to pass the time while getting in some needed training.

The Cubs, whose three-game series against the Cardinals was postponed by Major League Baseball after multiple new coronavirus cases were reported on the St. Louis squad, have been working out at Wrigley Field this week, and Ross came up with a unique game for the team to participate in.

A star-studded ensemble at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/UVIv4Mia6O — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 11, 2020

The game used carboard cutouts of famous Chicago athletes, including Michael Jordan, and celebrities like Bill Murray and Eddie Vedder. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein was also represented, but it’s unclear whether there was any reward or punishment for targeting his cutout.

The Cubs will finally be back on the field Tuesday night when they take on the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.