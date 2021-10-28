Cubs' Zach Davies Named Finalist for Gold Glove Award

Davies lone Cub named Gold Glove finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Pitcher Zach Davies is a finalist for a 2021 Gold Glove Award, the only Cubs player up for the honor awarded to the best players in each league at their respective positions.

Starters Max Fried (Braves) and Zack Wheeler (Phillies) are the other two finalists.

2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Pitcher - NL: Zach Davies, Max Fried, Zack Wheeler #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/WOwmMCERKJ — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 28, 2021

It's the second straight season a Cubs pitcher has been a Gold Glove finalist, following Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills in 2020. Fried took home the award last season.

In his first season with the Cubs, Davies sported a 1.000 fielding percentage, making no errors in his 148 innings pitched.

He posted six Defensive Runs Saved (the second-best mark of his career), ranking third in baseball among pitchers behind the White Sox' Dallas Keuchel (12) and the Mets' Taijuan Walker (seven).

Davies joins Patrick Wisdom (Silver Slugger) as Cubs up for awards this fall.

The Cubs took home the National League's inaugural Team Gold Glove Award in 2020. They had seven individual finalists, and Javy Báez and Anthony Rizzo were named winners.

This season's winners will be announced at 7:30 p.m CT on ESPN on Nov. 7.

