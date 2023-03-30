Cubs win at Wrigley Field in March for first time ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs picked up their first win of the season on Opening Day, shutting out the rival Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 in front of over 40,000 fans while making some history in the process.

For the first time in franchise history, the Cubs won a game at Wrigley Field in the month of March.

Opening Day typically takes place during the first week of April, but the earlier start to the season has become more common in recent years.

While the Cubs have picked up a few March victories to start their season in years past, those season-starting triumphs were all on the road. The North Siders memorably blew out the New York Mets 15-2 against Tom Glavine at Shea Stadium on March 31, 2003, while also picking up victories in Miami and Texas in 2018 and 2019 respectively to begin those seasons.

The only previous March game at Wrigley Field for the Cubs was the season opener in 2008, which ended in a Cubs loss despite this unforgettable moment in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After signing a four-year, $48 million deal that offseason with the Cubs, newcomer Kosuke Fukudome hit a three-run home run to tie the Brewers in the ninth before the Cubs eventually fell 4-3 in 10 innings.

Thursday's victory marks the second straight year the Cubs have opened their season with a win against the Brewers, with the North Siders picking a 5-4 win in last year's opener.

The Cubs get a day off on Friday, with two more contests against the Brew Crew slated for Saturday and Sunday at Wrigley Field.

