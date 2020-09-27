Cubs Will Play Marlins in National League Wild Card Round

Thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals’ win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, the Chicago Cubs will take on the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Round of the National League Playoffs.

The win locked up the fifth seed in the National League for the Cardinals, relegating the Marlins to the sixth spot.

The Cubs, who earned the three seed by winning the National League Central Division title, will host the best-of-three wild card series beginning on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

This series will mark the second time the Cubs and Marlins have squared off in the postseason. The two teams met in the 2003 National League Championship Series, with the Cubs squandering a 3-1 series lead and losing in seven games to the eventual world champion Marlins.

The Marlins are set to make their first postseason appearance since winning that title in 2003, erasing a 17-year drought.

The schedule for the series will be announced in the near future.