Cubs, White Sox Unveil New Spring Training Hats

New Era unveiled its new series of spring training hats for all 30 MLB teams on Tuesday, giving Chicago Cubs and White Sox fans a glimpse of what their favorite players will wear on the fields of Arizona in Cactus League play.

Rather than employing a single logo, this year’s hats incorporate multiple logos into their design, with the Cactus League emblem, now redesigned, moved from the side of the cap to the back.

The hats also feature the team’s primary logo on the side.

For the Cubs, New Era combined the team’s primary logo with its alternate “Cubby Bear” logo:

The White Sox were taken in a slightly different direction, with the team’s signature “Sox” logo placed into the “Swingman” design:

The hats are available in both stretch fit and fitted styles, and can be purchased on numerous websites, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and New Era.