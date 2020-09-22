Cubs, White Sox Accomplish Unique Feat in Baseball History With Playoff Berths

The Chicago Cubs punched their ticket to the postseason on Tuesday night, ensuring that this season will be a history-making one in the city of Chicago.

That’s because the Cubs and the White Sox will both compete in the postseason, a feat that is incredibly rare in the history of Major League Baseball.

In fact, 2020 is only the third time in the history of the sport that both Chicago teams have reached the playoffs in the same year, with the White Sox clinching their spot earlier this month.

The previous two instances occurred in 1906, when the White Sox beat the Cubs in the World Series, and 2008, when both the Cubs and White Sox were knocked out in the divisional series round by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively.

Now, both teams have bigger fish to fry, as both are trying to win divisional titles. Those titles would come with top-three seeds in their respective leagues and home-field advantage in their Wild Card round playoff series, a big benefit when the home team will host all three games of the best-of-three series.