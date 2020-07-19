Cubs Vs. White Sox: Game Preview, Lineups Ahead of Exhibition Opener for Both Teams

For the first time since March, the Chicago Cubs and White Sox will take the diamond to battle an opposing team, as the two clubs will link up at Wrigley Field for an exhibition game Sunday night.

The game is the first exhibition tilt of the summer, and helps set the stage for the start of the 2020 season, which will get underway on Friday for both teams.

The White Sox, who will face the Cubs six times in this shortened regular season, will bring a solid lineup with them to the North Side, including young phenoms Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.

Their lineup is as follows:

1 SS Tim Anderson

2 LF Eloy Jimenez

3 1B Jose Abreu

4 C Yasmani Grandal

5 DH Edwin Encarnacion

6 CF Luis Robert

7 2B Leury Garcia

8 3B Cheslor Cuthbert

9 RF Adam Engel

Pitcher Drew Anderson will take the ball for Rick Renteria’s club as they’ll look to get the exhibition slate off to a strong start.

Here’s how the Cubs will line up against the White Sox:

1 Kris Bryant – 3B

2 Jason Kipnis – DH

3 Javier Baez – SS

4 Kyle Schwarber – LF

5 Willson Contreras – C

6 Jason Heyward – RF

7 Victor Caratini – 1B

8 Nico Hoerner – 2B

9 Albert Almora Jr. – CF

The Cubs are still without first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has been out of action with a back injury. He is planning to participate in a workout at Wrigley Field on Sunday, so it’s possible he could be ready for the team’s opener on Friday.

Kyle Hendricks, who is slated to start the Cubs’ opener against Milwaukee, will pitch for the North Siders in Sunday’s game.

The two clubs have been busy working out at their home stadiums as the league prepares for the start of an abbreviated 60-game regular season. Both teams will open the campaign at their home ballparks, with the Cubs taking on the Brewers and the White Sox battling the Twins beginning on Friday.

Before those games take place, the Cubs and White Sox will play another exhibition game against one another on Monday night. The White Sox will play their third and final exhibition game on Wednesday against the Brewers, while the Cubs will play the Twins at Wrigley Field.

Sunday’s game will air on NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network and ESPN, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.