Cubs Update on Pitcher José Quintana After He Sliced His Thumb While Washing Dishes

Chicago Cubs left-handed pitcher José Quintana underwent surgery Thursday after slicing his thumb while washing dishes at his Miami home last weekend.

According to the team, Quintana, who posted a 13-9 record with a 4.68 ERA for the Cubs last season, suffered a laceration on his left thumb that required five stitches.

On Thursday morning, he underwent microscopic surgery to determine the extent of the injury, which was later determined to be a "lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, which was surgically repaired," the team said in a statement.

Quintana is expected to be out for at least two weeks. A further determination on his absence will be made as he resumes his throwing program after that.

