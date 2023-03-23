Cubs trim Mervis, Bote from spring roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have continued to trim down their spring training roster, with several high-profile names heading to minor league camp this week.

According to a press release, infield prospect Matt Mervis was one of 10 players reassigned by the Cubs, with the slugging first baseman heading to minor league camp.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Mervis had an RBI and five hits for the Cubs during spring training, and spent part of the spring campaign playing for Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

Several potential contenders for Opening Day roster spots were also among those reassigned, including infielder David Bote, who was technically a non-roster invitee since he isn’t on the team’s current 40-man roster.

Bote, in the final year of a five-year contract with the Cubs, put up some strong numbers in the spring, with a home run and five RBI’s to go along with a .357 batting average.

His exclusion from the roster could mean that Edwin Rios will be on the 26-man list when the season starts, but could also be good news for Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni.

Outfielder Nelson Velázquez was sent down to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs. He was likely in the mix for a roster spot as a reserve outfielder, but his departure from big-league camp could mean that Seiya Suzuki would be ready for the start of the regular season.

It could also mean that Mike Tauchman is the frontrunner for the reserve outfield spot.

In the bullpen, Nick Burdi and Manuel Rodriguez both got sent to minor league camp as well, with the Cubs likely keeping eight relievers on their roster.

Cam Sanders and Brendon Little were too, as was catcher Dom Nunez, infielder Sergio Alcantara and outfielder Ben DeLuzio.

The roster is now down to 41 players with 24 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders, four outfielders and two utility players.



Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.