Cubs Trade Reliever Ryan Tepera to White Sox for Minor League Pitcher Bailey Horn

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox don’t make trades with one another very often, but on Thursday afternoon the two teams have made a swap, as the Cubs will send reliever Ryan Tepera to the South Side.

Several MLB insiders, including FanSided’s Robert Murray and ESPN Chicago’s Jesse Rogers, reported the Tepera deal, with the Cubs confirming the news during their game against the Cincinnati Reds:

The Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal to acquire reliever Ryan Tepera from the Chicago Cubs, pending medicals, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 29, 2021

Tepera is having a strong 2021 season for the Cubs, allowing batters to hit just .150 against him. He has posted a 2.91 ERA, with 50 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 43.1 innings of work so far this season.

In exchange, the Cubs will receive Class-A pitcher Bailey Horn from the White Sox. Horn, a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in the 2020 MLB Draft, has a 2-3 record with a 5.63 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The last time the Cubs and White Sox made a swap was in 2017, when the White Sox sent starting pitcher Jose Quintana to the Cubs in exchange for outfielder Eloy Jimenez and starting pitcher Dylan Cease, both of whom were in the minor leagues at the time.

In 82 appearances for the Cubs, Quintana had a 33-23 record with a 4.24 ERA, with 420 strikeouts and 138 walks to his credit in 439.2 innings of work.