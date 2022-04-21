Cubs Trade Pitcher Cory Abbott to Giants for Cash

Cubs trade Cory Abbott to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have traded right-hander Cory Abbott to the Giants for cash, the club announced Thursday.

Abbott was designated for assignment over the weekend in a series of moves to clear space on the 40-man roster.

The 26-year-old made his big-league debut in 2021, finishing with a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances (one start), tossing 17 1/3 innings.

Abbott, whom the Cubs drafted in the second round (67th overall) in 2017, holds a career 3.65 ERA in 74 career minor league appearances, all starts.

He was formerly a top 15 prospect in the Cubs farm system.

