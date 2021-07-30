Cubs Trade Kris Bryant to San Francisco Giants, Reports Say

The Chicago Cubs came into the 2021 season with three players entering the final year of their contracts, and now all three have been traded away, as third baseman Kris Bryant has reportedly been sent to the San Francisco Giants.

ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the trade, which had been speculated about for weeks:

Bryant to SF, source tells, ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP and a four-time All-Star, had 18 home runs and 51 RBI’s in 93 games with the Cubs this season. He posted a slash line of .267/.358/.503, and is set to become a free agent at season’s end.

Bryant has frequently been the subject of trade rumors during his time with the Cubs, but after the team fell out of contention to start the summer, it seemed inevitable that he would be moved.

His run with the Cubs ends with 160 career home runs and 465 RBI’s. The team made the playoffs in all but one season of his tenure with the club, and he was a key member of the 2016 squad that won the World Series.

Now, with Bryant to the Giants, Javier Baez to the Mets and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees, the Cubs will look toward a future without three of the biggest stars the team has ever had.