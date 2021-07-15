Cubs Trade Joc Pederson to Braves in Exchange for Minor League First Baseman

After losing 13 of 15 games before the All-Star break, the Chicago Cubs are potentially preparing to sell off assets ahead of this month’s MLB trade deadline, sending outfielder Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves.

In exchange, the Cubs received minor league first baseman Bryce Ball, according to a press release from the team.

Pederson signed a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2021 season. He posted a .230 batting average with 11 home runs, 39 RBI’s and 11 doubles in 73 games for the Cubs.

Ball, a 24th round pick of the Braves in the 2019 draft, has appeared in 115 career minor league games, with a .278 batting average and 23 home runs in those contests. He has six home runs and 30 RBI’s in High-A Rome for the Braves in 53 games this season.

Pederson may be the first of several Cubs players to potentially be traded by July 30. The team could also look to move closer Craig Kimbrel, who has a mutual option on his contract at seasons end, or reliever Andrew Chafin, who has established himself as one of the team’s best relievers.

It is certainly possible that the team could trade a player whose contract expires at year’s end, including Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo or Javier Baez, but it’s unclear whether the team will opt to do so.

The Cubs will resume their season on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.