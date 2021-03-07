Chicago Baseball

Duane Underwood

Cubs Trade Duane Underwood Jr. to the Pirates

A Cubs hat sits on a bench at the team's spring training facility in Arizona

After designating him for assignment earlier this month, the Chicago Cubs have traded pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced Sunday.  

According to a press release, the team acquired Pirates prospect Shendrik Apostel in the deal.

Apostel, a first baseman, was signed by the Pirates out of Curacao in July 2017. He has hit 13 doubles, 11 home runs and driven in 45 RBI’s in 68 games with the team’s Dominican Summer League squad. He slashed .252/.381/.463 in those contests.

Chicago Baseball

Pedro Strop 3 hours ago

Cubs' Pedro Strop Held Out of Camp for Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Jake Arrieta 5 hours ago

Cubs Spring Training: Jake Arrieta Set to Make Cactus League Debut vs. D'Backs

Underwood was designated for assignment by the Cubs on March 2. In 30 career games with the team, Underwood posted a 1-1 record and a 5.20 ERA, striking out 43 batters and walking 12.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

Duane UnderwoodChicago CubsShendrik Apostel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us