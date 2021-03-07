Cubs Trade Duane Underwood Jr. to the Pirates

After designating him for assignment earlier this month, the Chicago Cubs have traded pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced Sunday.

According to a press release, the team acquired Pirates prospect Shendrik Apostel in the deal.

Apostel, a first baseman, was signed by the Pirates out of Curacao in July 2017. He has hit 13 doubles, 11 home runs and driven in 45 RBI’s in 68 games with the team’s Dominican Summer League squad. He slashed .252/.381/.463 in those contests.

Underwood was designated for assignment by the Cubs on March 2. In 30 career games with the team, Underwood posted a 1-1 record and a 5.20 ERA, striking out 43 batters and walking 12.