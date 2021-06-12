Cubs' Tom Ricketts Reveals Why ‘Wrigleyville' on City Connect Jersey

Why new Cubs jerseys say ‘Wrigleyville’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs donned dark blue uniforms Saturday, debuting their Nike City Connect jerseys against the Cardinals.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The uniforms themselves display “Wrigleyville” across the chest but were designed to give a nod to Chicago’s 77 distinct community areas. They include light blue, red and white details, pulling from the Chicago flag’s colors. The municipal device of Chicago adorns the left sleeve.

“Lakeview is the neighborhood, but Wrigleyville is kind of the aura,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said. “Anyone who’s sitting at a bar anywhere in the world, watching baseball, watching the Cubs, is in Wrigleyville. So, that’s kind of the way we look at it.”

The new uniforms go hand-in-hand with a new Cubs initiative. This season, the Cubs will highlight nine organizations and youth programs during specific games. First up was Young Chicago Authors.

As executive director Demetrius Amparan puts it, YCA serves young people all throughout the city through creative writing and spoken word poetry.

“We just try to help young people put pen to page to find their voice and find the power in their voices,” he said.

The Cubs will also lend their platform to Test Positive Aware Network (TPAN), YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, Healthy Hot Free Meals, SkyART, Inter-American Magnet School, Inner-City Muslim Action Network (IMAN), New Life Centers of Chicagoland and UCAN Chicago.

“We’re so happy to be able to get the exposure, particularly to be able to rep one of the 77 neighborhoods in the city,” Amparan said. “It’s a perfect fit because we represent all neighborhoods with our programming.”

Gordon Wittenmyer contributed to the reporting of this story.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.