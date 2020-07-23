Cubs to Hold Moment of Silence for BLM, Honor Healthcare Heroes at Home Opener

Before the Chicago Cubs take the field to begin their home opener, the team is set to hold a pre-game moment of silence "and solidarity recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement."

Young gospel singer Keedron Bryant's original song "I Just Wanna Live" will also ring from the Wrigley Rooftops as the viral sensation sings about being a young Black man in today’s world.

The team also plans to honor healthcare heroes fighting during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing Dr. Hillary Ecker, an internal medicine physician at Advocate Health Care, to sing the national anthem.

Healthcare workers from Advocate Health Care, alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, will also be featured in a virtual first pitch compilation video, which will culminate in Ryne Sandberg throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field.

Two new blue flags will be added to the exterior of Wrigley Field as an additional tribute to the healthcare heroes, the team said.

The Cubs are set to kick off their 60-game regular season against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field Friday evening.

The pre-game events mark the latest plan from the team to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.

NBC Sports Chicago reports some players plan to wear Black Lives Matter-themed shirts during batting practice or uniform patches that read "Black Lives Matter" or "United for Change" when the season opens. Similar messages may also be worn on wristbands or cleats.

"We've had multiple meetings on racial injustice, and we've got a plan in place for Opening Day that these guys are unified with," manager David Ross reportedly said Wednesday. "It really has been some great discussions and great conversations, learning a lot about things that we don't see or what other people may be going through.