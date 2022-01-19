Cubs Target Carlos Correa Hires Scott Boras as Agent

It just got a lot tougher for Cubs to sign Correa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Carlos Correa to the Cubs? So much for that.

If there was any doubt the Cubs would have to go to the top of the market to land Correa, the 27-year-old All-Star free agent shortstop, that flew out the window late Tuesday night.

Correa, the top player left on this offseason's market and Cubs free agent target, announced late Tuesday he's switched agents, hiring Scott Boras to represent him.

“I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me moving forward," Correa's statement reads. "Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience.”

Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) has switched agencies and hired Scott Boras: “I have made the decision to hire Boras Corporation to represent me moving forward. Boras Corporation offers the highest level of baseball expertise and proven experience.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 19, 2022

The Cubs were connected to Correa on several occasions before the lockout and Correa, who worked out for the Cubs before he was drafted in 2012, has also expressed interest in the Cubs.

One report suggested the Cubs could target him on a seven-year deal with opt outs and high average annual value.

Could the Cubs still try and get creative in a Correa pursuit? Sure, but Boras clients have a track record of maximizing their free agencies. Boras, the top-grossing agent in baseball, has already delivered the top free agent contract this offseason.

Corey Seager landed a 10-year, $325 million deal before the lockout — the third-highest all-time for a shortstop behind Francisco Lindor and Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed extensions a year ago.

Even before Correa hired Boras, he was in position to command more than Lindor and Tatis. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Correa was seeking $330-$350 million before the lockout, all of which points sky high — at least to what the Cubs are willing to pay at this point.

Carlos Correa’s position before the lockout (or agent switch) was that he wanted $330M to $350M. But $330M was the clear minimum ask. Will still be interesting to see if he can beat Corey Seager’s $325M deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2022

Boras' $300 million clients include Seager, Bryce Harper and Gerrit Cole. Marcus Semien, who hired Boras in October, landed a seven-year, $175 million deal from the Rangers pre-lockout.

