Chicago Baseball

Tyler Chatwood

Cubs Starter Tyler Chatwood Leaves Sunday Game With Right Elbow Injury

Tyler Chatwood throws a pitch for the Cubs on August 30 against the Reds

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after suffering an elbow ailment, the team says.

Chatwood was pitching for the Cubs in the third inning of the game when he threw a pitch against Reds first baseman Joey Votto. Chatwood immediately called for the Cubs’ training staff, and was removed from the game.

According to the team, Chatwood has been diagnosed with right elbow discomfort, and will be re-evaluated by team doctors in the coming days.

Colin Rea came in to finish the inning for the Cubs, and Jose Quintana was brought in to eat up several innings after the injury occurred.

This article tagged under:

Tyler ChatwoodChicago CubsJose QuintanaColin Rea
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us