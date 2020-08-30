Cubs Starter Tyler Chatwood Leaves Sunday Game With Right Elbow Injury

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after suffering an elbow ailment, the team says.

Chatwood was pitching for the Cubs in the third inning of the game when he threw a pitch against Reds first baseman Joey Votto. Chatwood immediately called for the Cubs’ training staff, and was removed from the game.

Tyler Chatwood spikes a 1-0 pitch to Votto in 3rd and immediately calls for the Cubs' head athletic trainer. Exits the game with an apparent injury. This is 2nd start back from a IL stint due to a back strain. pic.twitter.com/gPteWlsuoa — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 30, 2020

According to the team, Chatwood has been diagnosed with right elbow discomfort, and will be re-evaluated by team doctors in the coming days.

Colin Rea came in to finish the inning for the Cubs, and Jose Quintana was brought in to eat up several innings after the injury occurred.