Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez has found an interesting way to stay ready for baseball during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The star shortstop has some experience playing as a catcher, and he showed off his skills in a video published by the MLB Puerto Rico Twitter account:

¡Impresionante! 🤗🇵🇷

Aparte del movimiento de la bola de @JOLaMaKina, JAVIER BÁEZ es el receptor. #MLBPuertoRico

Así se ayuda a un amigo. @javy23baez pic.twitter.com/zHWWptPZ15 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) April 6, 2020

Catching for Minnesota Twins All-Star pitcher Jose Berrios, Baez showed off his excellent skills behind the dish, picking balls cleanly off the ground and receiving the ball like he's been playing the position all his life.