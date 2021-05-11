Chicago Baseball

Cubs SS Javier Báez Scratched From Tuesday Start Due to Back Stiffness

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez will miss his second consecutive start with tightness in his lower back, the team announced prior to its game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday.

Báez, who is batting .255 with eight home runs and 25 RBI’s so far this season for the Cubs, was originally slated to play shortstop and bat third in Tuesday’s series opener at Progressive Field, but he was scratched from the lineup a little more than two hours before first pitch.

Eric Sogard, who was originally supposed to play second base, will move over to shortstop and bat ninth for the Cubs. Ildemaro Vargas will now bat eighth and play second base.

The shortstop did appear as a pinch-hitter in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, going 0-for-1 in that role.

First pitch between the Cubs and Indians is set for 5:10 p.m., and the game will air on Marquee Sports Network.

