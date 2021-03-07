Cubs Spring Training: Jake Arrieta Set to Make Cactus League Debut vs. D'Backs

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta will make his first spring training appearance since rejoining the club when he takes the mound for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale.

Arrieta, who signed a 1-year deal with the Cubs after spending the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, is making his Cactus League debut in the game, which will feature some of the Cubs’ biggest stars in the lineup.

Anthony Rizzo will slot into the leadoff spot and play first base, while catcher Willson Contreras will bat second in the contest.

Red-hot Nico Hoerner is also in the lineup and will bat sixth, while Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Jason Heyward will also be featured:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

1 Anthony Rizzo – 1B

2 Willson Contreras – C

3 Kris Bryant – 3B

4 Javier Báez – SS

5 Jason Heyward – RF

6 Nico Hoerner – 2B

7 Nick Martini – LF

8 Rafael Ortega – CF

9 Miguel Amaya – DH

The Cubs are currently atop the heap in the Cactus League with a 4-1 record on the spring. The Diamondbacks are 3-4 so far in their spring slate.

First pitch of the game will be thrown at 2:10 p.m., and the game can be seen on MLB.TV, and will also re-air on MLB Network at 7 p.m.