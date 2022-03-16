Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki to huge five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs focused their attention on the outfield and landed Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan.

After meeting with the #Cubs front office and chairman Tom Ricketts on Monday evening, Japanese star Seiya Suzuki has agreed to a 5 year/70 million dollar deal with the Chicago Cubs. #TakeThat — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 16, 2022

Sources also told Kaplan and NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer the Cubs' meeting with Japanese free agent Seiya Suzuki included chairman Tom Ricketts flying to Arizona Monday to make a pitch to the four-time NPB All-Star.

Ricketts showed up at the team's spring training complex on Tuesday morning and spent much of the day with the front office.

The #Cubs also made a very extensive pitch to Japanese star Seiya Suzuki last night with Tom Ricketts personally involved in the meeting and the team's pitch. He is one of the Cubs top priorities. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) March 16, 2022

The Cubs were among a half dozen teams reportedly pursuing Suzuki, who was available to sign with any MLB team this offseason through the league's posting process.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire pro career with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp and is coming off a strong season in which he hit .317/.433/.639 with 38 home runs (a career-high) and 88 RBIs.

He's also a strong defender with multiple Gold Gloves on his resume.

Kaplan reported Tuesday the Cubs were one of several teams in on former Chicago left fielder Kyle Schwarber, one of the more coveted outfielders on the market but didn't consider themselves a favorite to land Schwarber.

Schwarber has a number of teams interested in him, including reported strong interest by the Blue Jays. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the competition for Schwarber "remains intense" on Tuesday.

Blue Jays currently view their chances on Schwarber as better than their chances on Freeman, sources tell @TheAthletic. The competition for Schwarber, though, remains intense, with Phillies and others in the mix. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 15, 2022

Team president Jed Hoyer was asked Monday if he expects to make a "significant addition" before Opening Day.

And it looks like he's done that.

