Cubs Sign Free Agent Pitcher Michael Fulmer

The Cubs bolstered their bullpen on Monday by announcing that they signed right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer to a one-year deal. The move had been expected for some time, however, since Fulmer was spotted at spring training last week and even threw a bullpen session before the signing was official. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $4 million.

Fulmer started his career as a starter for the Tigers, but after an abysmal 2020 season when he had an 8.78 ERA, Fulmer moved to the bullpen. He found instant success as a reliever in 2021, and finished the year with a 2.97 ERA and a 73:22 K:BB ratio in 69.2 innings. The Twins acquired Fulmer partway through the 2022 season as they made a playoff push, but it didn’t work out well. Fulmer didn’t perform as well and the Twins ultimately missed out on the postseason.

In his two seasons working primarily as a reliever, Fulmer posted a 3.17 ERA to go with a 1.32 WHIP and a 134:48 K:BB ratio. That should help the Cubs bullpen, which finished 21st in the league last season with a 4.12 ERA.

Fulmer won A.L. Rookie of the Year in 2016 with the Tigers and was named an All-Star in 2017. To make room for Fulmer on the roster, the Cubs moved Codi Heuer to the 60-Day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

